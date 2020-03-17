6 historical sites to receive over $109,000 in grants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wars Commission announced over $109,000 in grants to projects across the state.

In a news release, the commission says the grants will fund six projects across six counties, including Parkers Crossroads.

Parkers Crossroads will receive over $48,000 to help expand the park’s collection of field artillery, according to the release.

The release says Slave Haven Underground in Shelby County will receive $10,000 to hire a public historian, and Johnsonville State Historic Park will also receive over $11,000 to improve the site’s living history program.

The Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, Historic Cragfont and Camp Blount Historic Site in Middle Tennessee are also to receive a portion of the grant, according to the release.