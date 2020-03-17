COVID-19 leaves impact on local events

JACKSON, Tenn. — From fundraisers to corporate meetings, events across Jackson are being impacted due to COVID-19.

Some of these bigger events included the American Kennel Club Dog Show that was planned for March 19. As of now doesn’t have a rescheduled date.

The American Heart Health Association’s Go Red for Women event that was supposed to be held at the Carl Perkins Civic Center was postponed until July 9. West Tennessee American Heart Association regional director, Christy Futrell says community health is their philosophy.

“What’s more important right now than to be a relentless force for a world of longer healthier lives?” said Futrell. “We celebrate survivors and what is that room full of: heart and stroke survivors. There was no way I was going to bring them together.”

Events that have the biggest risk are weddings. Jatasia Fuller is a nurse at Jackson- Madison County General Hospital. She said she started to think about how her wedding this weekend could be impacted due to the coronavirus.

“When it kind of hit me I was like, ‘Okay, my dad is flying in from Washington state, and my sister is driving from Pittsburgh, and what are we going to do?'” Fuller said.

She and her fiance, James, have been mindful about health measures for their 110 guests, which will include lots of hand sanitizer.

“And I’m going to have a sign, a cute little sign, that’s going on the welcome table that you know essentially says ‘We love you, but no hugging or kissing at this time,'” Fuller said.

Social distancing is something local and professional artist and bride-to-be Lauren “LOLO” Pritchard has resorted to. For her wedding this weekend, she says she’ll be using live streaming.

“We have a couple family members who are unfortunately battling cancer right now, those kinds of things, and they really can’t be in harms way,” Pritchard said.

She says people need to be flexible and mindful of other’s health during this tough time.

“We all just need to kind of spread the love and take care of each other,” Pritchard said.