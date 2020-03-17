Jackson Energy Authority suspends disconnections

JACKSON, Tenn. – Jackson Energy Authority recognizes that the COVID-19 crisis presents challenging financial circumstances.

To help reduce the impact on customers, JEA has suspended disconnections for non-payment until further notice.

However, please know that while services will not be disconnected bills will continue to accrue.

JEA encourages customers to make payments when able to avoid high bills.

JEA encourages customers to utilize these payment options:

• Mobile App – available in the App store or on Google Play

• Drive-Thru Windows – available at both Customer Center locations

• Self-Service Kiosks – available at both Customer Center locations

• JEA My Bill Online Portal – visit www.jaxenergy.com and select the “Pay Bill” icon.

JEA Customers may call (731) 422-7500 for further information.