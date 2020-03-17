Local schools prepare lunches for students

JACKSON, Tenn. — Hardin County Schools are just one of many that have closed due to the coronavirus.

“Times are tough and that’s when you got to stand up even more and help one another,” Hardin County director of schools, Michael Davis said.

With 3,500 students in the district, making sure they’re fed is a big concern.

“We’re going to prepare for close to 1,700 to 1,800 students on our first day and see how it goes. Then we will adjust accordingly,” Davis said.

But they’ve got a plan to keep students from going hungry.

Tuesday, they were preparing for their Grab N’ Go lunches starting Wednesday.

There are nine locations in Hardin County you can pick up food from, and there are two in the city. They will provide food for anyone 18 years or younger, but they must be present to get the food.

They will provide the meals each weekday through April 3.

Hardeman County Schools also started their food pick up on Tuesday for students. They’re also providing Grab N’ Go meals for students.

They’re offering the pick up at each school in the district. They’ll offer the meals 10 a.m. to noon, March 17 through March 20, and again March 30 through April 3.

The food going into those lunches? A lot of the staples.

Fresh fruits and vegetables, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and even cold cut sandwiches. Enough to keep the kids happy and healthy.

Don’t forget that your student does have to be present to get the meal.

Gibson County Special School District also has a form you can fill out on their website.

You pick the days you’ll need food, and then if you’ll pick it up or you need it delivered.

You can pick up the meals from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each weekday, or they’ll deliver from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The student must be present to get the meal.

Weakley County Schools are hosting a drive-thru at six schools across the county.

Any child under the age of 18 can get a meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. this week.

Parents can also pick up their child’s medication from 8 a.m. 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Henderson County Schools will be serving Grab N’ Go meals at two of the high schools in the district from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. this week.

Chester County Schools are on an extended spring break, but are working on a plan to provide meals for students.

They do want to remind any student in Chester County Schools that Eagle’s Edge is an option for anyone needing shelf sable foods. They’ll be open on Monday.