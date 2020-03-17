Madison Co. Election Commission discusses election, COVID-19

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Election Commission met Tuesday afternoon at the Election Commission Office.

Members went over inspection of voter registration forms on a quarterly basis. The commission will function as the provisional ballot counting board.

There were a total of seven provisional ballots cast in the March 3 presidential preference primary. The board will determine which of those ballots can be counted.

As far as COVID-19 goes, the commission is prepared.

“We are on high alert as far as things we may have to do, but we don’t have an election until August, but hopefully this thing will be over by then,” Madison County election commissioner, Kim Buckley said.