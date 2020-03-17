Mugshots : Madison County : 03/16/20 – 03/17/20 March 17, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/11Charles McCormick Counterfeit controlled substances Show Caption Hide Caption 2/11Andy Earl Franks Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/11Beverly Crews Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/11Cecily Alexander Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/11Clarissa Cole Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/11Darryl Rodgers Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/11Keshun Hooker Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 8/11Lynn Vee Steele III Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/11Sandra Lynn Lopez Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/11Tafus McNeal Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 11/11Taylor Prunty Driving under the influence, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/16/20 and 7 a.m. on 03/17/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest