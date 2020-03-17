Online educational resources and activities for kids

Tons of free classes from leading universities and companies Click here.
Free printable K-8 Reading and Math activity packs (available in English and Spanish)
Digital learning content for preschool through high school
A wide range of math content from middle school through AP Calculus.
Day-by-day projects to keep kids reading, thinking, and growing.
3 Free Weeks of Maker Stations to keep your children creating at home! Each challenge includes simple instructions using materials around the house, QR code video resources, and a student recording sheet.
Online homeschool platform & curriculum for Pre-K to 12th grade. All main subjects are covered, plus extra curriculum courses.
Printable board games, activities and more for phonics and reading all using evidence-based methods. Can be customized to any student's needs including creating flashcards for other subjects.
K-8 online math program that looks at how a student is solving problems to adjust accordingly and build a unique learning path for them.
Engaging reading game for grades 2-8 that combines strategy, engagement, and imaginative reading passages to create a fun, curriculum-aligned literacy game.
Higher level math series… online video series with detailed solutions to more than a thousand publicly-released College Board SAT Math, Subject Test Math Level 1, and Subject Test Math Level 2
Interactive video earth science based curriculum supplement.
A safe research site for elementary-level readers. They are offering — free 24/7 access
Resources for AP students including live reviews, live trivia, and study guides!
Educational brain breaks to help students review essential literacy and math skills, while getting in some exercise. Find over 900 videos to help your child keep learning at home and burn off some extra energy. Our site is best used for ages 4-8.
Movement and mindfulness videos created by child development experts.
Daily lessons and educational activities that kids can do on their own
Adaptive curriculum in Math and ELA for Grades K-8
Novel Effect makes storytime a little more fun for kids (and grown-ups too!) As you read out loud from print books (or ebooks!) music, sound effects, and character voices play at just the right moment, adjusting and responding to your voice.
Quick & easy at home projects curated for kids 2 and up
Teaches students how to write a paragraph through interactive online tutorial
PreK-12 digital media service with more than 30,000 learning materials
Curricular content hub specifically designed for K-3 students.
An online physics problem and video bank designed for conceptual, standard, honors or AP1 physics.
Prodigies is a colorful music curriculum for kids 1-12 that will teach your kids how to play their first instrument, how to sing in tune & how to understand the language of music! 21 for free
Free videos from around the world from grade 3-12
QuaverMusic is offering free access to general music activities to all impacted schools, including free student access at-home
For students to practice and master whatever they are learning.
ReadWorks is an online resource of reading passages and lesson plans for students of all levels K-12.
Critical Thinking resources for K-6 students