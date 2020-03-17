Online educational resources and activities for kids

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

  • The San Diego Zoo has a website just for kids with amazing videos, activities, and games.
  • Tour Yellowstone National Park!
  • Explore the surface of Mars on the Curiosity Rover.
  • This Canadian site FarmFood 360 offers 11 Virtual Tours of farms from minks, pigs, and cows, to apples and eggs.
  • Indoor Activities for busy toddlers
  • Play games and learn all about animals
  • Play with favorite show characters and learn too
  • Travel to Paris, France to see amazing works of art at The Louvre with this virtual field trip.
  • This Virtual Tour of the Great Wall of China is beautiful and makes history come to life.
  • Math and Reading games
  • Phonics skills
  • This iconic museum located in the heart of London allows virtual visitors to tour the Great Court and discover the ancient Rosetta Stone and Egyptian mummies.
  • Read, play games, and hang out with Dr. Seuss
  • 300,000+ FREE printable worksheets from toddlers to teens
  • Geography and animals
  • Math practice from counting to algebra and geometry
  • Fave kids books read by famous people
  • Crafts, activities, mazes, dot to dot, etc.
  • High school chemistry topics
  • Math and reading games
  • Math and language games
  • Hands on Elem science videos
  • Voice based learning through Alexa
  • Fun games, recipes, crafts, activities
  • ClickSchooling brings you daily recommendations by email for entertaining websites that help your kids learn.
  • Math as a fun part of your daily family routine
  • Games to get “into the book”
  • Online history classes for all ages preteen through adults
  • Biology
  •  Elem Math through 6th grade
  • Educational games K-12
  • Digital archive of history
  • Test Prep for SAT, ACT, etc.
  • Geometry
  • Resources for Spanish practice
  • Chinese learning activities
  • Music is for everyone
  • Science, Math, Social Studies
  • Grammar practice for middle grades
  • Daily free science or cooking experiment to do at home
  • Chemistry
  • Reading passages for grades 3-12, with reading comprehension and discussion questions.
  • Vocabulary, grammar, listening activities and games in Spanish, French, Italian, German, Portuguese, Korean, and Latin.
  • 35,000 pages of online content on the cultures and countries of the world.
  • K-5th Science lessons
  • Tons of free classes from leading universities and companies
  • Free printable K-8 Reading and Math activity packs (available in English and Spanish)
  • Digital learning content for preschool through high school
  • A wide range of math content from middle school through AP Calculus.
  • Day-by-day projects to keep kids reading, thinking, and growing.
  • 3 Free Weeks of Maker Stations to keep your children creating at home! Each challenge includes simple instructions using materials around the house, QR code video resources, and a student recording sheet.
  • Classes for older teens or adults
  • Online homeschool platform & curriculum for Pre-K to 12th grade. All main subjects are covered, plus extra curriculum courses.
  • Printable board games, activities and more for phonics and reading all using evidence-based methods. Can be customized to any student’s needs including creating flashcards for other subjects.
  • K-8 online math program that looks at how a student is solving problems to adjust accordingly and build a unique learning path for them.
  • Engaging reading game for grades 2-8 that combines strategy, engagement, and imaginative reading passages to create a fun, curriculum-aligned literacy game.
  • Higher level math series… online video series with detailed solutions to more than a thousand publicly-released College Board SAT Math, Subject Test Math Level 1, and Subject Test Math Level 2
  • Foreign languages
  • Interactive video earth science based curriculum supplement.
  • A safe research site for elementary-level readers. They are offering — free 24/7 access
  • Resources for AP students including live reviews, live trivia, and study guides!
  • Educational brain breaks to help students review essential literacy and math skills, while getting in some exercise. Find over 900 videos to help your child keep learning at home and burn off some extra energy. Our site is best used for ages 4-8.
  • Movement and mindfulness videos created by child development experts.
  • 7,000 free videos in 13 subject areas
  • Carmen Sandiego videos, stories, and lessons for all subject areas
  • Math Videos with lessons, real life uses of math, famous actors
  • Entertaining & educational videos for all levels and subjects
  • Online education program for toddler through high school.
  • Free Printables for PreK-2nd Grade
  • Free printables library with activities for children 0-6
  • Free at-home kids yoga lesson plans
  • Magic Spell is a carefully crafted spelling adventure.
  • Resources for AP students
  • Enter your math problem or search term, press the button, and they show you the step-by-step work and answer instantly. 2nd grade through college.
  • Elem Math games, logic puzzles and educational resources
  • Poetry and music
  • 3D printing projects and Coding projects, involving math and other K-12 subjects
  • Introductory and intermediate music theory lessons, exercises, ear trainers, and calculators.
  • Scads of free resources, games, learning resources, and lesson plans for teaching personal finance
  • Improve your typing skills while competing in fast-paced races with up to 5 typers from around the world.
  • Illustrated recipes designed to help kids age 2-12 cook with their grown-ups. Recipes encourage culinary skills, literacy, math, and science.
  • Online curriculum that builds better writers.
  • 80+ do at home science activities
  • Daily lessons and educational activities that kids can do on their own
  • Adaptive curriculum in Math and ELA for Grades K-8
  • Novel Effect makes storytime a little more fun for kids (and grown-ups too!) As you read out loud from print books (or ebooks!) music, sound effects, and character voices play at just the right moment, adjusting and responding to your voice.
  • Quick & easy at home projects curated for kids 2 and up
  • Teaches students how to write a paragraph through interactive online tutorial
  • PreK-12 digital media service with more than 30,000 learning materials
  • Curricular content hub specifically designed for K-3 students.
  • Science and math labs and simulations
  • An online physics problem and video bank designed for conceptual, standard, honors or AP1 physics.
  • Prodigies is a colorful music curriculum for kids 1-12 that will teach your kids how to play their first instrument, how to sing in tune & how to understand the language of music! 21 for free
  • Free videos from around the world from grade 3-12
  • QuaverMusic is offering free access to general music activities to all impacted schools, including free student access at-home
  • For students to practice and master whatever they are learning.
  • ReadWorks is an online resource of reading passages and lesson plans for students of all levels K-12.
  • Critical Thinking resources for K-6 students
  • Music Based Spanish Learning
  • Science simulations, scientist profiles, and other digital resources for middle school science and high school biology
