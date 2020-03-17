St. Patrick Day celebrations continue despite COVID-19 guidelines

JACKSON, Tenn. — Despite COVID-19 guidelines, West Tennesseans were out in clover green for St. Patrick’s Day.

“We’ve been doing this for seven years, and we’re going to continue this tradition as of now,” bar crawler Tim West said.

New COVID-19 guidelines didn’t put a damper on plans for a bar crawl.

“I wash my hands a thousand times a day. I take all the precautions that are necessary, so I’m really not concerned about it,” West said.

Businesses like Grubb’s Grocery, Rock’n Dough Pizza and Baker Bros. BBQ kept their doors open for the event.

St. Patrick’s Day participant Tim West and his friends made a stop at Rock’n Dough Pizza.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reporter Brittany Kyles asked West if he is ignoring any of the guidelines.

“We’re actually with this crawl. We’re not because there aren’t 10 people in our group,” West said.

But as far as going to restaurants or bars, Mario Irigoyen says he’s going to live his life as he normally would.

“I don’t want to let it curtail my opportunities, my life. We’re going to continue on doing what we do,” Irigoyen said.

“The likelihood is, it’s going to happen here. Someone is going to get a case I don’t think we’re immune to it,” Irigoyen said.

Local health officials say the guidelines are to keep everyone safe from the virus. However small businesses could be affected.

“And we want to support the businesses in our neighborhood. They support us so we support them,” Irigoyem said.

Leaders with Hub City Brewing and the Blacksmith Restaurant pulled out from the bar crawl, but say if any customers came to their doors they would not turn them away.