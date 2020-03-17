Students begin transition to home-school format

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students across West Tennessee are officially starting their new normal Tuesday, but how did they make it work?

School, home, it may be hard to tell the difference right now.

Experts say the first thing you need to do: Start a routine, get out of the bed and get dressed.

“Obviously if parents are able to incorporate some educational resources into their time at home, that’s great, but it’s definitely not going to be a typical experience over the next couple of weeks,” said Jackson-Madison County School System chief academic officer, Jared Myracle.

But if you feel overwhelmed, there’s plenty of companies willing to lend a helping hand.

“Also for those who don’t have internet access, there’s some companies waiving fees to use their internet for the next few weeks,” Myracle said.

And teachers have posted all over social media offering their services as well.

“As soon as I got out of school yesterday, and I came home, I was checking social media to keep up with the world. I just noticed more and more people. A lot of my coworkers, but a lot of other people, even a principal offered because he was a former teacher,” said science teacher, Lucas Jones.

All you have to do is ask.

“We’re kind of all in this together. As a teacher and someone who knows what it’s like on one side, and now I’m helping my son with his work as a kindergartner, I just wanted to offer it to whoever I can to help,” Jones said.

