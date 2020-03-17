Weakley County Schools serves over 200 meals

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Weakley County Schools served 264 meals across six locations on Tuesday.

A news release from the school system says staff served a complete lunch, as well as an additional milk and breakfast item.

The release says the meals are available for any child under the age of 18, whether they are in the Weakley County School system or not.

The meals are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at the following locations:

Dresden Elementary/Middle

Gleason School

Greenfield School

Martin Elementary

Sharon School

Westview High School

To receive a meal, you must be in a vehicle.