West Tennessee Healthcare announces visitor changes

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Healthcare announces changes in their visitation policy due to COVID-19.

To visit Jackson-Madison County General or other West Tennessee Healthcare facilities, visitors will undergo a screening before going inside.

Visitors will be asked questions regarding travel, if they’re feeling any symptoms, and may have their temperature taken.

Communications and compliance officer, Amy Garner says the changes are to protect the hospital staff and patients.

“I think it’s important to let patients and visitors know that we aren’t trying to inconvenience the public, but we are taking this situation very seriously,” Garner said.

Screenings take place at six Jackson-Madison County General Hospital entrances.

Visitors may also notice some waiting room closures, dining option changes, and limitations on visitors allowed in a patient’s room.