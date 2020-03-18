15 Madison County residents tested for COVID-19, no positives

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department confirmed Wednesday that 15 residents in Madison County have been approved for testing of coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

In a news release, the health department says 10 of those have tested negative, with five tests still pending.

These numbers do not include private labs conducting tests, according to the release.

Residents who may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their primary care provider for testing. Residents are asked to call their provider before going into the office, the release says.

Anyone experience severe illness and need to go to the emergency room are asked to call ahead as well.

The release says the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is not testing for COVID-19.

Residents are asked to take precautions to guard against respiratory viruses: