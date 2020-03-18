98 cases of COVID-19 reported in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 98 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.
The report shows the following numbers:
- Campbell County – 1
- Cheatham County – 1
- Davidson County – 58
- Hamilton County – 1
- Jefferson County – 1
- Knox County – 2
- Robertson County – 1
- Rutherford County – 1
- Sevier County – 1
- Shelby County – 4
- Sullivan County – 1
- Sumner County – 2
- Williamson County – 24
