98 cases of COVID-19 reported in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 98 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.

The report shows the following numbers:

  • Campbell County – 1
  • Cheatham County – 1
  • Davidson County – 58
  • Hamilton County – 1
  • Jefferson County – 1
  • Knox County – 2
  • Robertson County – 1
  • Rutherford County – 1
  • Sevier County – 1
  • Shelby County – 4
  • Sullivan County – 1
  • Sumner County – 2
  • Williamson County – 24

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

