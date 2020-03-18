98 cases of COVID-19 reported in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 98 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.

The report shows the following numbers:

Campbell County – 1

Cheatham County – 1

Davidson County – 58

Hamilton County – 1

Jefferson County – 1

Knox County – 2

Robertson County – 1

Rutherford County – 1

Sevier County – 1

Shelby County – 4

Sullivan County – 1

Sumner County – 2

Williamson County – 24

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.