Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival rescheduled due to COVID-19

MANCHESTER, Tenn. — The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has been rescheduled out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19.

In a statement posted on the festival’s Facebook page Wednesday, organizers confirmed the festival has been postponed from the June date and will now be held the weekend of September 24 through September 27.

The statement says tickets and onsite accommodations, including camping, tent rentals, RV rentals and other purchases, will be honored during the September weekend.

Fans with off-site accommodations and shuttles that were bought through the festival will be contacted directly.

Additional information will be shared as quickly as possible via email, website and on social media accounts.