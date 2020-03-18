Dyersburg police to limit contact with public

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department confirmed Wednesday, March 18, that officers will be limiting face-to-face contact with the general public.

This means that officers responding to low and medium priority calls will contact the complainant or victim by phone if a report is needed, according to a news release from the city of Dyersburg.

Officers will respond to high priority calls by utilizing universal precautions for their own protection, according to the news release.

Responses to crashes will be monitored, the release says.

This special order will remain in effect until further notice.

The Dyersburg Fire Department says they will continue to respond to fire calls, but patients on emergency medical service calls will be screened by one firefighter with a six-foot distance from the patient, the release says.

If the screening is negative, remaining personnel can enter the area and assist with care.

If the screening is positive, remaining personnel will use protective equipment when entering the area, the release says.

Dyersburg City Hall is also dedicating the first hour of their operation, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., for senior customers.

All board and committee meetings are cancelled.