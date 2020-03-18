Federal court changes procedures due to coronavirus concerns

JACKSON, Tenn. — U.S. District Court in the Western District of Tennessee has changed their procedures due to COVID-19, or coronavirus.

The court announced Wednesday, March 18 that all cases would be reset until after April 17, and all defendants and attorneys would be notified of the new dates, according to a news release.

The release says in addition, all hearings other than initial appearances, arraignments, bond and detention hearings scheduled to be heard by a magistrate judge will be reset until after April 17.

Initial appearances, arraignments, bond and detention hearings are expected to continue on a schedule determined by the judge and held through video conference, the release says.

Jury selections, and trials have been reset until after April 17.

The clerks offices will be open in both the Memphis and Jackson offices during regular business hours, the release says, and the decisions will be re-evaluated prior to April 17.

For additional information or clarification, call the Jackson court at (731) 421-9200 or the Memphis court at (901) 495-1200.