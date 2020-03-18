JMCSS provides nutrition plan during COVID-19 closure

JACKSON, Tenn. — As part of a COVID-19 emergency plan to address the closure of schools, the District’s school nutrition program will provide breakfast and lunch meals for all JMCSS students and children 18 years and under.

The child must be present at pick-up locations to receive meals.

You may choose the most convenient location to pick up your meal.

Meal counts will be taken.

They will begin serving meals on March 23 with a tentative ending date on March 31.

The time for “drive-thru” pick up is between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

School locations are identified below. Social distancing will be in practice and no one will be allowed to enter the school building except for essential personnel.

• Arlington

• Denmark

• Isaac Lane

• Northeast Middle

• North Parkway Middle

• South Elementary

• Thelma Barker

• West Bemis Middle