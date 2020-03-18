Lifeline holds emergency blood drive

JACKSON, Tenn.–Lifeline Blood Services held their emergency blood drive, Wednesday.

It kicked off at the Kroger on West University Parkway in north Jackson.

Eleven blood drives were cancelled this week, which creates a dangerous situation for patients.

Leaders with Lifeline are encouraging those that already have a blood drive scheduled, to not cancel.

“We’ve lost already 355 units and counting. The hospitals that we supply blood to, they rely on us for 500 units of blood a week,” said Cherie Parker, public relations coordinator with Lifeline.