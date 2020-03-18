Local restaurants offering delivery and to-go options

Social distancing is key in fighting the outbreak of COVID-19, but there are still ways to stay fed and support your local businesses. Below is a list of local restaurants that make it possible to eat out while limiting social contact.

Delivery Options:

The Old Country Store (Waitr)

https://www.caseyjones.com/

(731) 668-1223

http://www.woodstockbakeshop.com/

(731) 554-1969 – Innsdale Cove

(731) 554-7336 – East Baltimore St

asiagardenjackson.com

(731) 668-9024

https://www.rockndoughpizza.com/

(731) 300-0404

https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Greek-Restaurant/Mediterranean-Cuisine-113446945356143/

(731) 300-4696

https://www.facebook.com/PigHouseBBQ/

(731) 423-8566

https://www.coyotebluesjackson.com/

(731) 660-0603

https://www.facebook.com/BakerBrosBBQ.2018/

(731) 240-1081

https://kcfinns.com/

(731) 693-2550

https://www.gourmet-your-way.com/

(731) 660-6445

https://www.facebook.com/Bakers-Rack-187325481315471/

(731) 424-6163

http://www.tulumfreshmex.com/

(731) 265-6501

Curbside Pickup:

Hub City Deli

https://www.facebook.com/HubCityDeli/

(731) 240-1647

https://oldtownspaghettistore.com/

(731) 668-4937

https://www.gourmet-your-way.com/

(731) 660-6445

https://www.facebook.com/Bakers-Rack-187325481315471/

(731) 424-6163

http://www.brooksiesbarn.com/

(731) 664-2276

http://sizzlercuisineofindia.site/

(731) 300-7757

http://www.tulumfreshmex.com/

(731) 984-7401

https://kcfinns.com/

(731) 693-2550

To Go:

The Old Country Store

https://www.caseyjones.com/

(731) 668-1223

https://www.facebook.com/HubCityDeli/

(731) 240-1647

http://www.woodstockbakeshop.com/

(731)554-1969 – Innsdale Cove

(731)554-7336 – East Baltimore St

asiagardenjackson.com

(731) 668-9024

https://www.rockndoughpizza.com/

(731) 300-0404

https://www.gourmet-your-way.com/

(731) 660-6445

http://comeunitycafe.org/

(731) 300-4674

https://www.facebook.com/Bakers-Rack-187325481315471/

(731) 424-6163

https://www.facebook.com/catfishgalleytn/

(731) 668-7555

http://www.dumplinsbistro.com/

(731) 664-4959

https://www.facebook.com/dixiecastledowntown/

(731) 423-3359

https://www.facebook.com/flatirongrille/

(731) 668-3528

http://www.brooksiesbarn.com/

(731) 664-2276

https://www.greenfrogcoffeeco.com/

(731) 265-6262

http://www.tulumfreshmex.com/

(731) 984-7401

http://www.tulumfreshmex.com/

(731) 265-6501

https://kcfinns.com/

(731) 693-2550

https://www.catfishcabinjackson.com/

(731) 422-1001

http://www.sparkyspizzeria.com/

(731) 256-8496

(731) 427-2168

Check Facebook pages for free delivery codes for Waitr, Doordash, and Grubhub.

This list will be updated as we receive more information.