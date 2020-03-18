Local restaurants offering delivery and to-go options
Social distancing is key in fighting the outbreak of COVID-19, but there are still ways to stay fed and support your local businesses. Below is a list of local restaurants that make it possible to eat out while limiting social contact.
Delivery Options:
- The Old Country Store (Waitr)
https://www.caseyjones.com/
(731) 668-1223
- Woodstock Bake Shop (Waitr or Grubhub)
http://www.woodstockbakeshop.com/
(731) 554-1969 – Innsdale Cove
(731) 554-7336 – East Baltimore St
- Asia Garden – waiving their delivery fee!
asiagardenjackson.com
(731) 668-9024
- Rock’N Dough (Waitr)
https://www.rockndoughpizza.com/
(731) 300-0404
- Mediterranean Cuisine (Waitr)
https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Greek-Restaurant/Mediterranean-Cuisine-113446945356143/
(731) 300-4696
- Pig House BBQ (Waitr or Grubhub)
https://www.facebook.com/PigHouseBBQ/
(731) 423-8566
- Coyote Blues (Waitr or DoorDash)
https://www.coyotebluesjackson.com/
(731) 660-0603
- Baker Bros. BBQ (Waitr)
https://www.facebook.com/BakerBrosBBQ.2018/
(731) 240-1081
- KC Finn’s
https://kcfinns.com/
(731) 693-2550
- Gourmet Your Way – on orders $25+ with a $5 delivery fee
https://www.gourmet-your-way.com/
(731) 660-6445
- Bakers Rack – on orders $25+ with a $5 delivery fee
https://www.facebook.com/Bakers-Rack-187325481315471/
(731) 424-6163
- Tulum (North) – on orders $50+
http://www.tulumfreshmex.com/
(731) 265-6501
Curbside Pickup:
- Hub City Deli
https://www.facebook.com/HubCityDeli/
(731) 240-1647
- Old Town Spaghetti Store
https://oldtownspaghettistore.com/
(731) 668-4937
- Gourmet Your Way
https://www.gourmet-your-way.com/
(731) 660-6445
- Bakers Rack
https://www.facebook.com/Bakers-Rack-187325481315471/
(731) 424-6163
- Brooksie’s Barn (Drive thru)
http://www.brooksiesbarn.com/
(731) 664-2276
- Sizzler Cuisine of India
http://sizzlercuisineofindia.site/
(731) 300-7757
- Tulum (Carriage House)
http://www.tulumfreshmex.com/
(731) 984-7401
- KC Finn’s
https://kcfinns.com/
(731) 693-2550
To Go:
- The Old Country Store
https://www.caseyjones.com/
(731) 668-1223
- Hub City Deli
https://www.facebook.com/HubCityDeli/
(731) 240-1647
- Woodstock Bake Shop
http://www.woodstockbakeshop.com/
(731)554-1969 – Innsdale Cove
(731)554-7336 – East Baltimore St
- Asia Garden
asiagardenjackson.com
(731) 668-9024
- Rock’N Dough
https://www.rockndoughpizza.com/
(731) 300-0404
- Gourmet Your Way
https://www.gourmet-your-way.com/
(731) 660-6445
- ComeUnity Cafe
http://comeunitycafe.org/
(731) 300-4674
- Bakers Rack
https://www.facebook.com/Bakers-Rack-187325481315471/
(731) 424-6163
- Catfish Galley
https://www.facebook.com/catfishgalleytn/
(731) 668-7555
- Dumplins
http://www.dumplinsbistro.com/
(731) 664-4959
- Dixie Castle
https://www.facebook.com/dixiecastledowntown/
(731) 423-3359
- Flatiron Grille
https://www.facebook.com/flatirongrille/
(731) 668-3528
- Brooksies Barn
http://www.brooksiesbarn.com/
(731) 664-2276
- Green Frog Coffee Co.
https://www.greenfrogcoffeeco.com/
(731) 265-6262
- Tulum (Carriage House)
http://www.tulumfreshmex.com/
(731) 984-7401
- Tulum (North)
http://www.tulumfreshmex.com/
(731) 265-6501
- KC Finn’s
https://kcfinns.com/
(731) 693-2550
- Catfish Cabin
https://www.catfishcabinjackson.com/
(731) 422-1001
- Sparky’s Pizzeria and Grill
http://www.sparkyspizzeria.com/
(731) 256-8496
- Burger Barn
(731) 427-2168
Check Facebook pages for free delivery codes for Waitr, Doordash, and Grubhub.
This list will be updated as we receive more information.