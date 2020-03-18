Mugshots : Madison County : 03/17/20 – 03/18/20 March 18, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/5Dontavius Anderson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/5Jake Connor Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/5Kenneth Love Disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 4/5Nathan Ripley Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/5Timothy Coy Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/17/20 and 7 a.m. on 03/18/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest