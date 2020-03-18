RIFA works to keep people fed during pandemic

JACKSON, Tenn. — A nonprofit has come up with a way to make sure people stay fed during the coronavirus pandemic.

RIFA’s soup kitchen is usually packed with people every day for breakfast and lunch.

“We have a vulnerable population here that comes to RIFA, and we want to keep them as safe as possible as well as our volunteers and staff members,” said Lindsay Dawkins, RIFA Marketing and Events Coordinator.

For the rest of the week they’ll be serving breakfast and lunch to-go. No one can eat in the dining room.

Starting Thursday, they’ll be distributing food boxes.

But starting Saturday, no one will be let into the soup kitchen or dining room at RIFA, all because of COVID-19. They’ll be distributing food in a different way.

They’ll have 30-35 pounds of nonperishable food and some form of protein in each box.

Dawkins says the boxes should last a week for one person.

“We’re trying to prevent the large groups and trying to protect the vulnerable population,” Dawkins said.

They’ll still need volunteers, but they will have to be in groups of no more than 8 people.

They’ll help pack the food boxes and the snack backpacks for kids in Jackson-Madison County Schools.

RIFA will also be extending its bus stop cafe into next week.

“And we’re looking at adding locations because we think there’s still a little barrier to getting foods to kids,” Dawkins said.

If you’re in need of one of the food boxes, you can stop by RIFA’s administrative offices on Airways Boulevard or call (731) 427-7963.

RIFA has also adapted parts of the food boxes into bags so community members can carry them around if they need to.