Strong Thunderstorms Possible Today and Tomorrow

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Wednesday, March 18th

Southwest Tennessee near the Tennessee River was spared from the heavy rain today, but most of the viewing area picked up ½” to 1 ½” of rain this morning and afternoon. While those showers have limited redevelopment of thunderstorms for now, I’m still monitoring the threat for more activity between now and sunset.

TONIGHT

Stray showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening and while the risk is low, one or two thunderstorms could become strong. Under cloudy skies and a continued chance for passing showers and thunderstorms overnight, temperatures will only drop to the lower and middle 60s by sunrise Thursday.

It’s going to be another warm day tomorrow – you might even say that it’s going to be hot! Under mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will reach the lower 80s in the afternoon with a chance for scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms could become strong or severe during the afternoon and evening with more widespread showers and thunderstorms in the forecast from overnight Thursday night into Friday morning. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

