Supporting local artists impacted by COVID-19

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local artists are starting to feel the impact COVID-19 has on their jobs, now with many venues and bars temporarily closing. But, it’s especially hard on some local artists and musicians who depend on them. Here’s where you can go to support a few local artists affected by COVID-19 impacts:

Matthew McSwain -Singer, Songwriter, Musician

https://www.facebook.com/matthewmcswainmusic/

https://open.spotify.com/artist/1Qh2ZaMYXPcmEj7I4UkplF

Joe “The Kernal Garner” – Singer, Songwriter, Musician

https://www.thekernalmusic.com/

Will J. Burton – Singer, Songwriter, Musician

https://www.facebook.com/wjburton92/

https://open.spotify.com/artist/7KiHIQQ614idLIh7oFQ8Pg