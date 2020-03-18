Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Tennessee temporarily suspending production

JACKSON, Tenn. — Toyota will temporarily suspend production at North American plants next week.

In a statement Wednesday, the company says all of its automobile and components plants in North America, including Canada, Mexico and U.S.

The facilities will be closed March 23 and March 24, and production is currently scheduled to resume on March 25, according to the statement.

The statement says service parts depots and vehicle logistics centers will continue to operate.

The suspension is being taken in order to ensure the health and safety of Toyota employees, and due to an anticipated decline in demand from the economic impact of COVID-19.

Officials say they plan to thoroughly clean all the facilities, and the shut down will allow employees to prepare or adjust family plans due to school closures.

Team members will be paid during the closures.