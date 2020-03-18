Union City police announce limits to public contact beginning Wednesday

UNION CITY, Tenn. — The Union City Police Department confirmed Wednesday that, effective immediately, officers will limit their face-to-face contact with the public.

In a news release, the department says that officers will continue to patrol the city and respond to calls. However, the release says those calls will begin to be prioritized.

Low to medium priority reports will be handled over the phone. The release says if there is a need to evidence that needs to be collected or observed, arrangements will be made to address those situations.

Officers will begin to respond to high priority calls with precautions for their protection, the release says.

The department says they will continue to monitor their responses to crash reports.

The change will remain in effect until further notice.