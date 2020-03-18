WIC now offering services by phone

JACKSON, Tenn. – In response to the declared state of emergency due to COVID-19, the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department will begin providing Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) services by phone starting Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Staff will schedule, receive, and complete WIC registration by phone. Nutritionists will call participants for nutrition counseling. Benefits will be issued electronically.

In-person appointments will remain available to participants without phone access.

To maintain the health and safety of WIC participants and WIC employees amidst this outbreak, we encourage our participants to follow these recommended precautions.

Immunization services will continue to be available at the WIC Center.

Call (731) 423-3020 and press 1 for WIC.

WIC provides supplemental food, nutrition education, and health care referrals for low-income pregnant, breastfeeding, and non-breastfeeding postpartum women, infants, and children up to age five.