DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — Two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Dyer County, according to Mayor Chris Young.

Mayor Young says one of those cases has already been cleared. The second individual is currently in isolation.

The Tennessee Department of Health is expected to release updated numbers on COVID-19 cases in the state at 2 p.m.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News online and on air as more information becomes available.