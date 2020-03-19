Coronavirus case confirmed in Carroll County

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — Mayor Joseph G. Butler announced in a news release Thursday the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Carroll County.

The patient has a mild course of illness and is currently recovering in quarantine.

Officials are coordinating with the Tennessee Department of Health and the local healthcare community to ensure the safety of Carroll County residents.

Individuals with questions or concerns about the coronavirus can contact Tennessee Department of Health’s information line at (877) 857-2945 or (731) 421-6782.