Fayette County confirms COVID-19 case

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Fayette County resident tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement Thursday from county mayor Rhea Taylor.

The statement says the patient has a mild course of illness and is recovering, but the individual is in quarantine.

Mayor Taylor said in the statement that the confirmation is not a cause for panic and is something that officials have been expecting and preparing for.

Taylor said in the statement that they continue to monitor the situation and will adapt their responses as appropriate.

Residents are reminded that if you experience any symptoms of respiratory illness, call your doctor before visiting their office, keep your hands clean and practice social distancing, stay home if you do not feel well, and watch out for older family members, friends and neighbors.