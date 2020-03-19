Hardin Co. man arrested, charged with aggravated arson

COUNCE, Tenn. — Special Agent Fire Investigators from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged a Hardin County man in connection with a fire at a residence in Counce, in which two individuals were inside, according to a news release.

TBI Agents began investigating the fire on Damron Loop Road on Wednesday, shortly after firefighters responded to the scene.

During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information leading to Jason West, 41, as the individual responsible for the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Later that same day, deputies with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office arrested West.

Agents charged him with two counts of aggravated arson.

West was booked into the Hardin County Jail.

His bond will be set at his first court appearance.