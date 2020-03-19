Hardin Medical Center prepares for COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Hardin Medical Center announced Thursday that the facility will be preparing for COVID-19.

In a statement posted on the medical center’s Facebook page, the facility has opted to use large tents or mobile structures adjacent to the emergency room to expand their capacity.

This will allow the patients to be screened and evaluated if they have flu-like symptoms, according to the post.

Hardin Medical Center is identifying potential cases prior to individuals entering the building.