Henderson County offers school meal pickup plan

HENDERSON CO., Tenn. — Beginning Monday, March 23, Henderson County schools will be providing a week’s worth of breakfast and lunch to all children ages 18 and under.

This free service will continue each Monday as long as schools remain closed.

Pickup time will be 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at your school of choice.

In order to receive these meals, you will need to complete the Food Service Pickup Form located on the Henderson County School District website at hcschoolstn.org OR your home school website.

If you have no internet access to complete this form, you may call your home school no later than 3 p.m. on Friday. Please leave the first and last name of each child who will be receiving the meals.

For additional information contact the Henderson County Board of Education at (731) 968-3661.