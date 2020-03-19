Information on Gibson County Shopping for Seniors event

In light of the coronavirus threat, beginning Monday, March 23 through Friday, March 27, the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office will assist seniors and those with low-immune systems with their grocery shopping for essential items.

Two deputies will be in marked patrol cars and in uniform for identification purposes in the parking lots of grocery stores in Gibson County.

Deputies will be available at the following locations:

-Monday March 23- 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. @ Food Rite in Dyer

-Tuesday March 24-9 a.m. to 11 a.m. @ Food Rite in Trenton (Highway 45 By-Pass)

-Wednesday March 25-9 a.m. to 11 a.m. @ Humboldt Walmart

-Thursday March 26-9 a.m. to 11 a.m. @ Milan Walmart

-Friday March 27-9 a.m. to 11 a.m. @ Medina Food Giant

Just provide deputies with your shopping list and enough cash to pay for the items. They will return your change and a receipt back to you along with your grocery items.