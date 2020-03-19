Jackson-Madison Co. Library launching new streaming service

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library confirmed Thursday that they have launched a new digital media streaming service.

In a news release, the library says the new service, called “hoopla,” will offer more resources to the community to enjoy at home.

Hoopla will allow anyone with a physical library card or a library e-card to borrow movies, audio books, e-books and comics to use on their computer, tablet, phone or television, according to the release.

Users will have a limit of 12 items per month they can borrow, the release says.

“We had been planning to offer this service this spring but decided it was the right time to launch this service now while the library is closed to patrons,” said Dinah Harris, library director. “hoopla is designed specifically with public libraries in mind and all titles are simultaneous use, so there is no waiting.”

Any Jackson-Madison County Library patron can download the app or go to their website to set up an account. Those without a valid library card can get an e-card over the phone or can complete the e-card application on the library website.

If you have a card, but can’t remember the number, call the library where staff members will be answering phones from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The library will remain closed through March 31.