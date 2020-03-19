JEA reminds residents not to flush wipes, paper towels

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Energy Authority officials are reminding customers that wipes and paper towels can not be flushed.

In a news release, officials say those products, while designed to clean, are not designed to break down quickly like toilet paper.

JEA officials say as those products are flushed, they tend to get stuck and collect in clumps with grease and other materials, causing problems.

To find out more about what is safe to flush, go to the JEA website.