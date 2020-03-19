JTA continue to run ‘on schedule’ despite COVID-19 concerns

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Jackson Transit Authority says their buses are continuing to run as normal even with the threat of Covid-19.

JTA officials are asking bus riders to sit outside under the covered awning at the transfer center instead of inside to avoid the spread of Coronavirus.

JTA will still operate at the same hours from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. They currently have no limitations on how many people who can ride the bus.

Leaders say they are enforcing social distancing and say it is safe to ride the bus.

“And as of right now, nobody have asked us to cut anything, reduce anything, so we are going to continue to run service for the city of Jackson,” said Travis Franklin, general manager for JTA.

Bus drivers will wear protective masks and gloves. There are no different rules for elderly passengers.