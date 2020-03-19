Major retailers announce changes to stores

As the COVID-19, or coronavirus, pandemic continues to spread and more cases are being reported, several major retailers across the country have made revisions to the way their store will operate.

On Wednesday, Walmart announced adjustments to their operations, including changing hours, closing departments, and limiting purchases on specific items.

Thursday, several other stores announced changes as well.

This list will be updated as more stores confirm changes.

Best Buy

Hours will be modified to keep customers and employees safe

On March 23, only a small number of customers will be allowed into stores at one time to enforce social distancing.

Stores are working to enhance curbside service and customers are recommended to use that service.

Employees will not be made to work if they are uncomfortable doing so, are sick, or have children home from school. Employees will be paid for that time, as well as receiving their pay for regularly scheduled hours in cases of reduced staffing or reduced store hours.

Big Lots

Offering curbside pick up to encourage social distancing and make picking up items more convenient. To use curbside pick up, call the store and an employee will bring out your order. For more details, go to their website.

Big Lots will now offer a coupon with every in-store purchase to save more during your next trip.

All stores will now reserve the first hour of the day for senior citizens and those who are vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Tractor Supply