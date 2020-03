MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was killed Wednesday night in a crash in west Madison County, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tom Mapes confirmed a 75-year-old man was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Denmark.

Mapes said deputies responded to the crash on Denmark-Jackson Road near Irvin Barnes Road.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The victim has not been identified.