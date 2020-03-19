Martin Police Department changes protocol due to COVID-19

MARTIN, Tenn . — The Martin Police Department has modified their protocols on how officers will respond to reports.

According to a news release, officers will begin to prioritize calls for service.

The release says officers will begin to take reports over the phone for low priority calls in order to limit face-to-face contact with the public.

While in public, officers will use safety and preventative measures to protect themselves and others, according to the release.

For high priority calls, officers will respond and use precautions for personal protection.

If you have an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency calls, dial (731) 587-5355 and an officer will speak with you.

These procedures will remain in effect until further notice.