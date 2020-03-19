Mugshots : Madison County : 03/18/20 – 03/19/20

1/7 Tiffany Perry Failure to appear

2/7 Hunter Taylor Simple domestic assault, violation of community corrections

3/7 Julie A. Murray Shoplifting/theft of property, schedule IV drug violations

4/7 Kevin Cortez Chrystak Reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, open container law, violation of implied consent law



5/7 Logan Garrison Failure to appear

6/7 Nicholas Walker Tyson Vandalism

7/7 William C. Scott Criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license













The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/18/20 and 7 a.m. on 03/19/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.