Mugshots : Madison County : 03/18/20 – 03/19/20 March 19, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/7Tiffany Perry Failure to appear 2/7Hunter Taylor Simple domestic assault, violation of community corrections 3/7Julie A. Murray Shoplifting/theft of property, schedule IV drug violations 4/7Kevin Cortez Chrystak Reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, open container law, violation of implied consent law 5/7Logan Garrison Failure to appear 6/7Nicholas Walker Tyson Vandalism 7/7William C. Scott Criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/18/20 and 7 a.m. on 03/19/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.