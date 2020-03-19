Salvation Army to deliver food and supplies

JACKSON, Tenn. — Good news is coming to local communities: The Salvation Army is delivering food.

“We’re here to spread some hope and positivity into the world,” said Dillon Johnson, Salvation Army Program Coordinator.

The Salvation Army is delivering more than 300 boxes and bags of supplies to people in West Tennessee.

“So in these boxes we have hygiene products, hand soaps, toothpaste, any cleaning supplies you may need during this time,” Johnson said.

Companies like Walmart and Sam’s Club donated the food that’s going on the Salvation Army’s canteen bus.

“We serve people,” Johnson said. “It’s an honor and a blessing to be able to get out in the community and really make a difference.”

All the food is going to Lincoln Courts in Jackson and Jeffrey Meadows in Lexington.

“They’re elated to see all of it. They really really are. Not just them, me too!” said community member Elizabeth Moore.

As soon as the bus pulled up, there was a line ready to receive the meals.

“Blessings. Blessings. Any little help. Help is help. We appreciate it,” Teresa Vincent, community member, said.

“It’s awesome the Salvation Army would be doing that for the neighborhood,” community member James Robinson said. “That’s cool.”

And with kids out of school and most people home, these supplies are needed more than ever.

“It’s going smoothly, and I’m so glad that it is,” Moore said. “I’m so thankful they’re coming out to us. A lot of people don’t have it, and kids don’t eat the way that they should. And old people, such as myself, we can’t get out and do the things we want to do. This is a good service they’re offering and I thank them for that.”

The Salvation Army told us they plan on going to a different community in West Tennessee every week.