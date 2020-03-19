Scattered Strong Storms Late

Weather Update: Thursday, March 19 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Welcome to Spring 2020! Today, it will certainly feel like spring. We start the morning off with temps in the middle to upper 60s. There may be a few spotty ligh showers as moisture continues increasing. We will see variable cloudiness through the morning. There will be pockets of sunshine through the morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will clime through the 70s, maybe a few locations reaching 80. For the late afternoon, there may be a few storms to try and pop, and they may be supercells. The better chance of storms will come in later in the evening after Midnight. It will be the leftovers of whatever develops in SE Missouri.

