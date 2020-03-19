Walmart adjusting store hours, allowing older customers in early

Walmart has announced major changes to the way their stores operate as the coronavirus pandemic continues to take a toll on stores around the world.

Beginning Thursday, March 19, Walmart stores will adjust their operating hours and limit items customers can purchase.

Those changes are:

Store operating hours

Walmart stores in the United States will now be open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Stores that open later than 7 a.m. will continue their regular starting hours. These changes will allow associates to restock shelves while cleaning and sanitzing stores.

Special shopping hours

Walmart is now offering special shopping hours for older customers who could be more vulnerable to the coronavirus. From March 24 through April 28, stores will host an hour long event for senior shoppers every Tuesday for those 60 and older in the hour before the stores open. The pharmacies and vision centers will be open during that time.

Item limitations

Stores will have limits for customers in certain categories. Those categories include paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula and baby food.

Essential services