22 Madison Co. residents tested for COVID-19, no positives reported

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department released updated numbers Friday, confirming 22 county residents have been tested for COVID-19.

No patients have tested positive at this time.

In a news release, the department says 12 tests have come back negative. An additional 10 tests are pending.

These numbers do not reflect tests performed by private labs.

Residents who may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their primary care provider for testing. Please call your provider before you go to the office.

If you experience severe illness and need to go to the emergency room, please call ahead.

Providers may choose to use commercial laboratories for testing.

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is not testing for COVID-19.