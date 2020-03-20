Carroll Co. residents react to coronavirus case

CARROLL CO., Tenn. — One of the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in rural West Tennessee was announced in Carroll County on Thursday.

“It’s a little scary,” resident Suzanne Dillingham said. “The simple fact that we don’t know who it is.”

Thursday, the Carroll County mayor confirmed one positive case of coronavirus in the county.

For the most part downtown Huntingdon still seemed normal, with traffic still flowing around the square, and most businesses still open.

“Using hand sanitizer, eliminated the amount of space the public can touch. We Lysol everything down. We’re trying to do the six foot social distance. But, sometimes with what we’re doing, we can’t always do that,” Dillingham said.

But some banks in Huntingdon are limiting their lobby hours.

And no one will be going up or down the courthouse steps here in Carroll County. A sign on each door says that they’re locked until further notice because of COVID-19.

Local businesses are also taking precautions.

1822 Coffee Company is offering pickup only due to COVID-19.

“We are Lysoling our screens and counters after every transaction. And, whoever is handling the money goes and washes their hands or sanitizes after every transaction,” said Erin Crockett, manager of 1822 Coffee Company.

And some customers came prepared with their own bottles of hand sanitizer.

They also serve food at 1822 Coffee Company.

“We wash or sanitize our hands every time we touch food. And, we’re Lysoling and cleaning our tables like every 15 minutes,” Crockett said.

And both Dillingham and Crockett are taking these precautions home with them.

“As for my family, when we come home, we take our shoes off,” Dillingham said. “We immediately change out of the clothes. Put that clothes in the washer. Wash our hands. That’s the biggest thing.”

“I have a three-year-old at home, so we’re making sure she’s washing her hands every time she touches something. She’s really bad about putting her hands on her face. So we’ve been really conscious telling her she’s not suppose to be doing that,” Crockett said.

The patient who tested positive is in quarantine and recovering.