Colder but Clearer Weather on Saturday

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Friday, March 20th

Showers continue to linger in West Tennessee this afternoon but it has been a while now since we had any lightning in West Tennessee. We’ll likely see the skies part tomorrow for some much needed sunshine but it looks more and more likely that we could have rain again on Sunday.

TONIGHT

Showers should slowly taper off in West Tennessee this evening with partly cloudy skies but drier conditions overnight. It’ll get cold overnight with temperatures dropping to the middle and upper 30s by sunrise Saturday.

Finally some sunshine is returning to West Tennessee tomorrow! Temperatures are cooler, so that after starting out in the upper 30s tomorrow morning, we’ll only warm up to the middle 50s in the afternoon but we’ll have a mix of sunshine and clouds. Cloudy and wet weather returns on Sunday with scattered showers. If there’s any good news about Sunday’s forecast it’s that it’s unlikely that we’ll have any thunderstorms much less any severe weather that day. Showers will be off and on from the morning through evening with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Cloudy skies continue Sunday night with lingering rain and drier weather by Monday morning with temperatures in the middle 40s. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com