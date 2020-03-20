Coronavirus case confirmed in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Hardin County Mayor Kevin Davis confirmed Friday in a news release that one person has tested positive for coronavirus.

In the statement, Davis says the patient is quarantined and is working with the health department.

Hardin County follows several other West Tennessee counties in reporting cases of coronavirus. Those counties include Carroll, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson and Tipton.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 228 cases in the state at 2 p.m. Friday.