Health Department launches COVID-19 hotline

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has launched a Jackson-Madison County COVID-19 Public Information Line effective at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

The hotline number is (731) 240-1771 and will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Residents calling after hours and on weekends can leave a

message that will be returned.

Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) also has a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central time daily. That hotline number is

(877) 857-2945. Call volume has been high. Callers are urged to be patient if they receive a busy signal and try their call at a later time.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers.

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has additional information about COVID-19 here.

Find more information from TDH here.

CDC has updated information and guidance available online here.