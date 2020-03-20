Jackson police seek persons of interest in alleged theft

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying persons of interest in an alleged theft.

On Tuesday, a victim reported that her purse was taken from a shopping cart in the Walmart parking lot, according to a news release from Jackson police.

The victim’s purse had a wallet with cash, a phone and a gun, according to investigators.

Jackson police shared a photo of two individuals believed to be with the person who allegedly stole the purse, according to the release.

They were last seen in a silver Ford F-150 with brush guard and stickers on the back, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.