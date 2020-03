JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Area Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependency Board of Directors recently approved adding a COVID-19 leave policy.

This would allow for any JACOA employee, part-time or full-time, that has either been diagnosed with COVID-19 or advised by a medical professional to quarantine for 14 days, to still receive their normal pay.

This would be separate from any employee’s accrued vacation or sick leave.